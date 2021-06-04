Police appeal to trace missing Newtownabbey man

Police are currently trying to locate missing person, Lennox Pankhurst.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 4th June 2021, 2:29 pm

Officers have appealed on social media to find the 19-year-old from Monkstown.

Posting on Facebook, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed he may be in the Belfast area. Any information regarding his whereabouts would be greatly appreciated.

“Please contact 101, quoting reference 303 04/06/2021.”

Lennox Pankhurst. Pic PSNI.

----

--

