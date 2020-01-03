Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 15 year old

Community Rescue and Search services are assisting with the search

He is 15 year old John Paul Smyth (known as JP) from Newry.

JP Smith

Inspector Frances McCullough said: “JP was last seen in Warrenpoint town centre at approximately 6.15pm on Tuesday 31 December and we are appealing for anyone who has seen him since then to contact us.

He is described as being tall and of a slim build with brown eyes and short brown hair. When last seen JP was wearing a black puffa style jacket, beige tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Inspector Frances McCullough continued; “We are working with Community Rescue and Search in continuous efforts to locate JP and we will exhaust every avenue in order to bring him home safely.

“If anyone has any information about his current whereabouts or who thinks they may have seen him in the last few days please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1876 31/12/19.”