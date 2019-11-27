Police granted further 24 hours to question man in baby death probe

Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a baby in Co Armagh had been granted further time to question a 31-year-old man.

Hunter Patrick McGleenon, aged 11 months, died suddenly at his Market Street home in Keady on Tuesday, police said.

A forensics expert examines a vehicle following the sudden death of a baby in Keady, Co Armagh. PACEMAKER BELFAST

Police said the man was detained in the Craigavon area is being questioned at Banbridge PSNI station.

Hunter’s death has sparked an online fundraising drive to cover funeral and other expenses.

By early on Wednesday evening the gofundme.com fundraising page had reached a total of almost £1,500.

It states: “Any money raised will be used by Hunter’s loving family to pay for any costs involved with the wake/funeral arrangements and to help erect a headstone.”

A death notice said: “Beloved and cherished son of Nicole and loving grandson of Grania and Eddie. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mummy, grandparents, aunts Coleen and Erin, uncles Nathan, Jordan and Luke, great-grandparents Ann and Paddy and the entire family circle.”

A post mortem examination is due to be carried out.