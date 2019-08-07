Police investigate allegations after council withholds funding for Pride festival

The PSNI has confirmed it is investigating after councillors at Newry Mourne and Down District Council voted to suspend part of a £125,000 grant for a Pride festival.

A Newry Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) official told councillors this week that no further funding would be released “due to a number of governance-related concerns”.

However, festival organisers say they have been pressing the council to specify its concerns for five weeks without clarification.

The 10-day event in Newry’s Albert Basin, planned to start on August 22, is expecting 50,000 visitors, including revellers from Australia, Canada, Austria and New York.

Artists booked to perform include Steps’ lead singer Claire Richards, M People’s Heather Small and B*Witched.

But an NMDDC spokesman said that during a closed session this week, councillors agreed to freeze outstanding funding for the event, understood to be £65,000.

“Councillors were briefed regarding the funding for Newry Pride Event and were advised that due to a number of governance-related concerns the matter remains under investigation and that the council would not be in a position to release any further funding and no further information can be provided at this time,” he said. “A further update will be brought to committee when available.”

The PSNI confirmed that it is now involved. “Police have received a report in relation to an organisation based in Newry and this report is being further considered,” it said,

However, the ‘Pride In Newry – International UK & Ireland Pride committee’ responded that NMDDC is using the allegations to withhold promised funds and that it is taking legal advice. Organisers also confirmed that the festival is “proceeding as planned”.

Upon learning of NMDDC’s “unsubstantiated” claims, the committee said it wrote “in robust terms and invited facts and evidence” but that NMDDC has not yet provided “any evidence or facts on its claims to allow us to understand, to take advice and to respond with our position”.

Once NMDDC provides the evidence the committee will provide its full response, it added.

“The committee emphatically denies any unsubstantiated governance issues as alleged and notes that NMDDC has made no effort at all to engage with the committee for several months.”

It added: “In the meantime and for the avoidance of doubt, the international festival is going ahead.”

Asked to address claims that it has yet to clarify allegations to organisers, NMDDC had not responded.