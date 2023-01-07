Police issue appeal for information on the location of missing 12-year-old girl Andreja Sedbaraite
Police are increasingly concerned for the well-being of 12-year-old girl Andreja Sedbaraite (pictured) who has been reported missing from Dungannon.
Andreja (pictured) was last seen at a fast food restaurant in the Oaks Road area of the town last night (Friday, 6th January) around 8pm.
She is described as being around 5 feet 4 inches tall, of slim build with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing her navy school uniform and carrying a grey schoolbag when last seen.
Anyone with information or who may have seen Andreja is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 87 07/01/23.