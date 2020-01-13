Police issue urgent appeal for missing 42-year-old man who 'may be injured'

A missing person appeal has been launched to find NI man Darren Carr.

An appeal on PSNI Facebook says officers are concerned for the welfare of Darren who is described as 5 ft 9ins tall with dark straggly hair and a beard.

Darren Carr - PSNI Facebook

He is believed to be wearing dark grey track bottoms, black hoody, black leather jacket and a baseball cap with wolves logo.

According to the post Darren had "left his home in the area of Castlereagh at approximately 14.30 hours on Monday 13th January".

"Police are concerned that Mr Carr may be injured at present and wish that anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of this male contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1181 of 13/01/20".