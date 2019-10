Police are trying to locate missing person, Garth Beatty (28).

Garth was reported missing from the Derrycoole area of Rathcoole.

Garth Beatty. Photo provided by PSNI.

Police say he is driving a black Ford Mondeo VEZ 3615 and was last thought to be driving on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey towards Mossley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Duty Sergeant at Newtownabbey PSNI Station via 101.