Police probe arson attack and suspected gas leak in Craigavon

The PSNI is investigating an arson attack and suspected gas leak at a community centre in Craigavon.

The fire, at a gas meter box in Moyraverty Centre, was out by the time the NI Fire and Rescue Service attended this morning.

However a spokesperson for the NIFRS said the fire was deemed 'a deliberate ignition'.

The building, which is home to a youth organisation, is close to St Brendan's Primary School, shops and a residential area.

The NIFRS spokesperson said they received a call at 8.45am this morning and three appliances and crews from Lurgan and Portadown were tasked with two fire officers.

He said the fire was out on arrival. "It was deemed to be a deliberate ignition'.

The spokesperson said a gas reading was taken and a gas engineer was tasked to the scene.

"The incident has been handed over to the police," he said.

Local SDLP Cllr Thomas Larkham said he has been told the fire appeared to be 'malicious'.

"We could have been waking up to a huge explosion. It is just crazy," said the newly-elected councillor.

He said he understood police have spoken to the school about the situation but no one has been evacuated.

He voiced serious concern at the incident adding: "It is not on."