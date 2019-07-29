Police renew appeal after fatal Newtownabbey collision

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Ballynure Road section of the A8 on July 26 have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses.

A man aged in his 80s from the Ballyclare area was the driver of a brown coloured Vauxhall Meriva which collided with a wall at around 11am on Friday morning.

Constable Michael McNee said: “I would ask that anyone who was driving on the Ballynure Road on Friday morning and witnessed the collision, has dash-cam footage or who noticed the car being driven in the area to contact officers at Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 580 26/07/19.”