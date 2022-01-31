The new style of trousers and bottle green top will replace the white shirt and tie that has been worn by the PSNI for over 20 years.

The new uniform will be worn by officers up to the rank of Chief Superintendent.

Chief Constable Bryne said: “The previous uniform has been in existence since the formation of the PSNI. It served our officers well, but it is right that we reviewed how effective it was 20 years on.

“Reviewing the uniform has been an important part of our commitment to ensuring our officers and staff are provided with a safe, comfortable and high quality uniform in order to allow them to do their job of serving our communities.

“It is important that we equip our frontline officers with professional, modern work wear, which is fit for purpose. I am committed to ensuring that the uniform is practical and comfortable in support of our officers as they work to prevent, detect and target crime in our communities today.”

Last year, 150 officers from different areas and a range of positions took part in a three-month trial. Three social media surveys were conducted where the PSNI sought the views of the public.

Officers were consulted and feedback was also sought from key stakeholders, including the Police Federation, the Northern Ireland Policing Board, and Police and Community Safety Partnerships.

The Chief Constable concluded: “A lot of work has gone into planning and seeking feedback around the new uniform. Our officers work at the heart of communities and, therefore it was also fitting that we listened to what communities thought during the pilot phase.