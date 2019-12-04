Police thank public for alerting them to vulnerable people standing on rivers edge - an hours talking and compassion brought them to safety

Members of the public who brought the attention of vulnerable people at the edge of the River Bann to the PSNI have been thanked this morning for their vigilance.

In a post on PSNI North Coast Facebook page says: "A huge Shout out & Thank You!” 👏🏼 to Community Search and Rescue who assisted us with a call early this morning!

River Bann - Google maps

"Police received multiple calls regarding a concern for two peoples safety near the edge of the River Bann.

"On arrival Police located the persons in question, one of which was standing on the edge of a wall looking into the Bann, and the other standing just beside."

The post adds: "Police opened up a dialogue with these persons for nearly an hour trying to talk them into safety whilst Community Search and Rescue got a boat ⛵️ into the Bann should one or both persons fall in.

"Thankfully Police were able to talk and reason with both persons getting them into a place of safety and into a nice warm Police car! 🚓

"We may may wear uniforms but we’re all human!

"Sometimes a simple chat can be far more powerful than any other resource we have..."