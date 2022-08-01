Political leaders will come together for the funeral of David Trimble

The former first minister and Ulster Unionist leader, a father of four, will be buried at Blaris New Cemetery following the service at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church at 12.30pm.

He passed away at the Ulster Hospital last Monday after a short illness.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Irish President Michael D Higgins are expected to be among the mourners.

The Rt. Hon. Lord David Trimble with with Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern during an unveiling his portrait by Colin Davidson at Queen's Management School, Riddel Hall in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The leaders of all of Northern Ireland’s main political parties are also due to attend.

In a statement yesterday, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said Mr Trimble will be remembered for his “vision and statesmanship in helping secure the Good Friday Agreement and delivering a better future for everyone in Northern Ireland”.

He said: “Across these islands he has been remembered as a brave man who took huge personal and political risks to end decades of violence.”

Mr O’Toole added: “His place in history as a peacemaker is secured, his immense contribution will not be forgotten. My thoughts are with the Trimble family, his UUP colleagues and all who knew him ahead of the funeral tomorrow. I hope that the outpouring of tributes has brought comfort to them following his passing.”

Former US envoy to Northern Ireland Jim Lyons described Mr Trimble as someone who “believed in unionism to his core but understood what was best for the people of Northern Ireland” and their future.

“He courageously put this above his own interests, a lesson from which we could all learn these days,” Mr Lyons told the Irish News.

During an interview with the Sunday Independent, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern recalled a final meeting with Mr Trimble at Queen’s University in June as the former unionist leader’s health was failing.