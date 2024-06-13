The Bugles, Pipes and Drums of The Royal Irish Regiment performed for Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: LCpl Miskelly/The Royal Irish Regiment

​Royal Irish Regiment troops were given a heroes’ welcome in Rome this week – just as the 38 (Irish) Brigade was in June 1944 when it helped liberate the city during World War Two.

​The visit included an audience with Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square – who appeared to enjoy a rousing rendition of the regimental quick march, ‘Killaloe’.

A Vatican official later described the occasion as a “truly remarkable moment”.

The parade and performance at St Peter’s on Wednesday replicated the historic liberation of the Eternal City by Allied forces – when the Irish Brigade was invited to perform for Pope Pius XII on June 12, 1944.

Other musical highlights on this occasion included the Star of the County Down and The Green Glens of Antrim, which were well received by the large crowds in one of the world’s most popular tourist attractions.

According to one report of the 1944 performance at the Vatican, the Pope tapped his foot along to Killaloe, and was subsequently treated to a mischievous rendition of The Sash.

The Ministry of Defence said the sacrifice of the troops who fought their way through Italy to Rome during the war – experiencing the brutal resistance faced at Sicily and Monte Cassino – was marked with a special service.

In a social media post, the UK Defence in Italy account said: “80 years ago today 38 Irish Brigade were the first Allied troops welcomed into the Vatican. Today we remembered their sacrifice with a service at San Silvestro in Capite supported by the Pipes and Drums of the @RIrishRegiment followed by a reception at Villa Wolkonsky.

"The Pipes and Drums of @RIrishRegiment played in St Peter’s Square for @Pontifex as they did 80 years ago.”

The ‘UK in Holy See’ account was also providing updates on the visit, with one message stating: “A warm welcome to The Royal Irish Regiment and 38 (Irish) Brigade on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Rome and the audience of the 38 (Irish) Brigade with Pope Pius XII.”

Another Holy See message said: “This morning, the Band of the @RIrishRegiment played 'Killaloe' for Pope Francis at the end of the General Audience. Watch this truly remarkable moment.”

The Ministry of Defence said: “On the 12th of June 1944, the Massed Drums and Pipes of the 38th (Irish) Brigade Beat Retreat in St Peter’s Piazza in the Vatican at the invitation of Pope Pius XII.

"On 12 June 2024, as part of the UK Embassy programme commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the liberation of Rome in 1944, The Bugles, Pipes and Drums of The Royal Irish Regiment reprised this unique event, playing as part of the General Audience with Pope Francis.”

The regiment’s commanding officer, Major General Colin Weir CB DSO MBE, described the events in Rome as "one of the most moving and profound experiences" of his 32-year military career.

In his foreword in the San Silvestro in Capite order of service, Major General Weir said: "We gather here today, less than half a mile from the 1944 headquarters of 38th (Irish) Brigade, to give thanks for the liberation of this city and to remember all those who fell in the battles to free Italy and the world from tyranny."

A week earlier, the Royal Irish Regiment band had been in Normandy for a number of events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, and the beginning of the liberation of Europe.

Piper Angus McIlroy said the event at St Peter’s was an "epic and phenomenal" parade to be part of.

"We followed in our regimental father’s footsteps. It was an amazing job,” he told BBC News NI.

The piper also played alone on Sword Beach during last week’s dawn D-Day vigil in France.

He described this as an emotional experience as he stood "waiting on the sun coming up to think 80 years ago on that very spot my forefathers launched to take back Europe and to provide the peace and stability we have".

The regimental band paraded through St Peter’s in June 1944, huge crowds joined the celebrations – free at last from the occupation of their city, and the fierce fighting before the German troops eventually began to fall back.

Standing on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica on that joyous occasion, Pope Pius XII said: "In recent days we trembled for the fate of the city.