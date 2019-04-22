Portadown College principal Simon Harper: Tributes to 'educator, encourager and friend'

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Portadown College principal Simon Harper, who passed away suddenly on Friday.

It is understood Mr Harper, who took over as principal of Portadown College in 2009 and had previously taught at Rathfriland High School and Regent House in Newtownards, was on a walking holiday in Scotland when he died.

Expressing his “extreme sadness” at Mr Harper’s passing, the chairman of the college’s board of governors, Peter Aiken, said: “As a professional leader and teacher there are two words which were ever to the front of his life and work – ‘student centred’.

“Right from the time he entered the interview room when the college were seeking to appoint a principal in December 2009 until the last board of governors on March 28, 2019 he breathed, talked and delivered for young people.

“He was a committed professional and educationalist whose heart embraced his students and staff.

“Simon loved travelling the world and being outdoors so it is justly fitting his last hours were with his passion.

“At this time we would wish to send our heartfelt condolences to Mr Harper’s partner, his family and friends. He will be greatly missed at Portadown College.”

Many people, including former colleagues and students, took to social media to express their shock and sadness, and pay their own personal tributes to Mr Harper.

Trevor Robinson, headmaster of Lurgan College, tweeted: “Utterly devastated at losing my dear friend and colleague. Just so, so sad. My thoughts and prayers are with Catherine, the Harper family and the Portadown College community.”

Posting on Facebook, DUP MLA Carla Lockhart wrote: “Simon was a gentleman who gave so much to education locally. A vibrant principal who was an educator, an encourager and a friend to all the pupils. What an immense loss to Portadown College and our entire community.”

Her party colleague, Jonathan Buckley MLA, said Mr Harper was “a great advocate for Portadown College and will be missed by both staff and pupils”.

Another Facebook user wrote: “Great loss to the teaching fraternity. A true gentleman. Loved his job and earned so much respect from parents and pupils alike.”

A family notice said Mr Harper’s passing was “very deeply regretted” by his sorrowing partner Catherine, brothers Paul and Stephen and the entire family circle.

At the time of writing, details of Mr Harper’s funeral hadn’t been released.