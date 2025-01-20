Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The removal of a three-metre tall interface structure at Portadown’s Water Street has been welcomed locally.

The metal ‘peace wall’ that had been standing for 27 years was removed by the Department of Justice (DoJ) with local agreement.

Under the ‘Together: building a united community’ (T:buc) Strategy, the DoJ-led Interfaces Programme worked with the community and Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council on the initiative.

Community and residents’ groups, who have been extensively involved in the process for years, have supported the progress.

Contractors remove the interface at Water Street, Portadown. Picture: Michael Cooper

Drumcree Community Trust said it “welcomes the removal of the Water Street interface and looks forward to the regeneration of the area”.

Obins Street and Park Road Community Association, said: “We, along with others from within the community have been working tirelessly for some years and are excited, given the proposed redevelopment of Water Street: an area that has been lying derelict for many years.”

A spokesperson for Parkmount Orange Lodge said: “After consultation with lodge representatives, we welcome the redevelopment of the Water Street area and look forward to all sections of our community receiving further redevelopment and much-needed investment.”

A developer is planning to regenerate and redevelop the derelict site. Picture: Michael Cooper

When Justice functions were devolved to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2010 there were 59 recognised interface security structures transferred from the NIO to the DoJ. A third have been removed, a third reduced and a third remain a ‘work in progress’.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “Removing these physical barriers makes a positive contribution to building a truly shared society in Northern Ireland. Significant collaboration has been going on behind the scenes and I commend the local community for supporting this significant step forward.”

A local developer is planning to regenerate and redevelop the derelict site. Plans for the redevelopment of Water Street, Portadown are at concept stage. Work is underway to make the scheme ready for submission to the council planning department.

Lord Mayor Sarah Duffy commented: “The removal of this interface barrier at Water Street is the culmination of extensive work and community consultation and council would like to pay tribute to all community representatives who gave of their time so freely and tirelessly.