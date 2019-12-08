Power cuts affecting NI homes - this is where is affected and who to contact if it happens to you..

According to the NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service power cuts are affecting many homes around NI.

Storm Atiyah: Gale force winds today bringing 'damaging gusts' and snowfall on high ground

According to NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service power cuts are affecting these parts of NI this afternoon -

BT19 1

BT71

BT79 0

BT79 9

BT81 7

BT45 7

BT71 5

BT62 3

BT30 8

BT74 0

BT74 3

BT74 4

BT74 5

BT74 6

BT74 7

BT74 8

BT74 9

BT78 8

BT92 4

BT92 6

BT92 7

BT93 0

BT93 2

BT93 3

BT93 4

BT93 5

BT93 6

BT93 7

BT93 8

BT94 4

BT94 5

If you lose power, you can report it here

https://hvch-nie-iframe.eckoh.com

Or call

03457 643 643