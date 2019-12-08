Power cuts affecting NI homes - this is who to contact if it happens...

According to the NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service power cuts are affecting many homes around NI.
Storm Atiyah: Gale force winds today bringing 'damaging gusts' and snowfall on high ground
According to NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service power cuts are affecting these parts of NI this afternoon -
BT19 1
BT71
BT79 0
BT79 9
BT81 7
BT45 7
BT71 5
BT62 3
BT19 1
BT79 0
BT79 9
BT62 3
BT81 7
BT30 8
BT74 0
BT74 3
BT74 4
BT74 5
BT74 6
BT74 7
BT74 8
BT74 9
BT78 8
BT92 4
BT92 6
BT92 7
BT93 0
BT93 2
BT93 3
BT93 4
BT93 5
BT93 6
BT93 7
BT93 8
BT94 4
BT94 5
If you lose power, you can report it here
https://hvch-nie-iframe.eckoh.com
Or call
03457 643 643