News on the appeal was revealed at the recent Presbyterian General Assembly

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It is down to ordinary members of the church in each of its 550 congregations who make the home and global work happen.

At the recent Presbyterian General Assembly in Belfast, the United Appeal for Mission committee confirmed that more congregations had contributed this year, and overall, the appeal had surpassed its target of £3.4million by £200,000 to an impressive £3.6million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acting Clerk of the General Assembly, the Rev Dr David Allen said the response was most encouraging.

“It is a fact that the United Appeal is Presbyterians doing together what none of us can do on our own. This is a great line because it is so true.

"It is also down to the generous and sacrificial giving of ordinary Presbyterians from right across the island of Ireland, so that through the Appeal we are able to support, resource and train individuals and ministries to build the Kingdom of God at home in Ireland and overseas.”

Dr Allen added: “Hundreds of projects and programmes have benefited from the support of the Presbyterian United Appeal, carrying out their gospel mission amongst hundreds of thousands of people, showing the love and compassion of God and His Church in action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On behalf of the Church, I would like to thank all those who contribute so faithfully.”

Amongst other things, the United Appeal supports the work of Presbyterian central councils, the church’s home mission congregations, community outreach workers, youth and children’s work, as well as its global mission workers around the world.

During the General Assembly, Martin Hampton, convenor of the United Appeal committee, reflected on the fact that this year’s United Appeal report was more positive than last year’s.

"With more congregations having contributed this year, overall the United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appeal had surpassed its 2024 target of £3.4m by approximately £200,000, bringing the total to £3.6m."

Addressing the Assembly, Mr Hampton said: “On behalf of the committee, we thank congregations for their engagement with United Appeal especially at a continuing time of financial pressure for many congregations and individual members.

"For the committee, our role is often a double-edged sword; as we hear the exciting plans [of PCI’s councils], yet are aware of the financial implications that are passed on to the various congregations.”

Mr Hampton added: “To that end, taking into account the positive outcome of the 2024 Appeal we also gain encouragement in the Bible from Philippians 4:19 which states: “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus'.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concluding, Mr Hampton spoke of the ambitious plans that the various church councils had, which would be brought before the General Assembly in 2026.