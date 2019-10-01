Previously ‘untapped’ destinations serving up tourist boost for Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim’s tourism, arts and heritage sectors have been sharing their secrets to success at a special event in Belfast’s Linen Hall Library.

‘Shaped by Industry, Shared with Pride’ launched this year and not only has seen guided tours boost footfall to an array of unique and previously untapped destinations along the Causeway Coastal Route, but the use of interactive historical theatre performances really brings this history to life.

Attendees heard tales of how new audiences, including families and out of borough visitors, have been visiting the likes of Whitehead Railway Museum, Flame! Gasworks, Carnlough Harbour and Glenarm to experience history in a new and innovative way.

Jonathan Lloyd, UK and Ireland co-ordinator for the European Route of Industrial Heritage, was the keynote speaker. The European Route of Industrial Heritage is a network which boasts over 1,800 sites across Europe giving each site a platform to promote themselves.

The Mayor, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “It was fantastic to have this platform to share the success of our ‘Shaped by Industry - Shared with Pride’ project and the genuine enthusiasm to get involved in participative theatre as a method to promote heritage businesses.

“The ‘Performing Better’ seminar also gave us the opportunity to launch our new toolkit, which gives helpful advice to tourism.”