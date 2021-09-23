The Earl attended the event, with his wife the Countess of Wessex, at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s new flagship leisure centre to meet staff and community groups.

It is understood Prince Edward and his wife Sophie also met staff at Cafe Incredable as well as those involved in the vaccine roll-out across the borough.

The Southern Health Trust used the South Lakes Leisure Centre as a vaccine hub during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Edward Earl of Wessex at the official opening of the South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said: “Last year our party brought a motion to council inviting the Queen or her representative to officially open our new leisure centre at Craigavon.

“I am delighted along with colleagues this morning to welcome Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex and her Royal Highness the Countess of Wessex.”

