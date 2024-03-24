Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And former SDLP leader Margaret Ritchie - who came out on top after her own battle with cancer - has also sent her best wishes to Princess Catherine.

The Princess of Wales revealed on Friday in a video message that she is undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” for cancer, which was discovered following an operation.

The princess and her husband Prince William visited Carrickfergus in October 2022 to hear about the excellent Carrick Connect does in mentoring young people and providing support with mental health and drug awareness issues.

Princess Catherine meeting Tracey McNickle (in green dress) and Jonathan Ewart (in black), co-founders of Carrick Connect in Carrickfergus in 2022.

Tracey McNickle, co-founder and coordinator, said the couple were "very interested and very caring" and took time to speak with all their volunteers.

"We were all in awe of her, she was so tall and beautiful - not just on the outside but inside too," she told the News Letter.

On hearing the news of her cancer diagnosis Tracey said she "just broke my heart for her".

"It was so sad. I just thought it was something that she probably wanted to keep quiet for the sake of her children but that the speculation from the media just grew into a frenzy.

From left, Isaac and Shannon Railton and Tracey McNickle, Coordinator at Carrick Connect. Shannon has offered her best wishes to Princess Catherine - who nursed her son briefly in 2022 - after she was diagnosed with cancer.

"So I'm just completely brokenhearted for her but I believe that she'll be strong enough to fight this. I believe that if she puts herself first and just takes time out to get better, then I'm just praying and hoping that she will be okay."

Shannon Railton met the Princess during the visit and introduced her to her son Issac, who was only three months old at the time.

"Catherine and William came in and were talking away about what Carrick Connect does for young people and how much it helped me and my mental health,” she told the News Letter. “They were so down to earth."

She then offered Catherine "a wee nurse" of Isaac.

"I didn't expect her to say yes but she did - and Isaac just happily stayed in her arms and she rocked him. It was amazing - I will never forget it.”

Like many others she was shocked to hear about her cancer diagnosis.

"It's really sad she was forced into announcing it because everyone was hounding her," she said.

"I'm really saddened to hear the news and she has my deepest sympathies. I hope that she can fully recover from this and get back to doing the duties that she loves doing."

Former SDLP leader Baroness Margaret Ritchie of Downpatrick, who went public on her battle with breast cancer in 2018, told the News Letter she "just felt a deep sense of sorrow and sadness for her, for her children and for William".

She added: "Cancer is no respecter of age, it's no respecter of gender and it's definitely no respecter of class. As a result of this, her life will be totally captured by all the medical people, but it is only right and proper that you are because they bring you back to full health again."

The peer was very encouraged to hear Catherine say the chemo she is now getting is a "preventative" measure.

"I am sure it was - and I can emphasise with this - an absolute shock to her system when she got the diagnosis. Because I know from my own experience I had no idea. I just went for my normal tri-annual mammogram with no symptoms whatsoever.

"But very quickly you have to become very positive and you have to say 'I am fighting this and I want to get well again and I will get well again'. And I think I got the impression from Princess Kate that this is just what she is doing."

Ms Ritchie had six sessions of chemo, which at times made her legs feel like lead and made walking difficult.

"Obviously we don't know any details of her cancer but I think we all must give her the privacy she deserves in order to get well again, because she needs some time with her husband and her children."

Margaret had her surgery six years ago and finished her chemo at the beginning of August 2018 with her radiotherapy therapy finishing in September 2018. However she is still on medication and gets a reassuring annual check-up.

"I have regained a large part of my strength now. The one thing Kate needs is a lot of sympathy and a lot of support, people wishing her well and giving her the space for recovery," she added.

The royal couple also visited PIPS suicide prevention charity in Belfast on the same trip in 2022.