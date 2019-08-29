Probe into Orange Order after historic sexual abuse claims

Two women have claimed they were abused by members of the Orange Order - but the organisation “did nothing” when made aware of the allegations, according to the Impartial Reporter.

The paper has been carrying out a long-running investigation into historic abuse in Co Fermanagh.

According to a report on the BBC, more than 50 victims have named 60 alleged abusers. A police taskforce has been set up to investigate the claims.

The Orange Order said it would fully co-operate with any investigation.

The victims claim some of the abuse, which dates back several decades, took place in and around Orange halls during band practice and after parades.