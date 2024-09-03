PSNI appeal for information on missing Alan Mallard - last seen in ASDA in Ballyclare

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 09:24 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 10:05 BST
Alan MallardAlan Mallard
Police are appealing for information about a man last seen in ASDA in Ballyclare.

A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says: ‘***Missing Person****

"We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Alan Mallard.

"Alan was last seen in Asda, Ballyclare yesterday evening at around 11pm.

"He was wearing shorts and a T Shirt (not sure what colours).

If anyone has any information that could help us locate Alan please contact 101 and quote serial 1803 - 02/09/2024".

