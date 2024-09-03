PSNI appeal for information on missing Alan Mallard - last seen in ASDA in Ballyclare

Alan Mallard

Police are appealing for information about a man last seen in ASDA in Ballyclare.

A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says: ‘***Missing Person****

"We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Alan Mallard.

"Alan was last seen in Asda, Ballyclare yesterday evening at around 11pm.

"He was wearing shorts and a T Shirt (not sure what colours).