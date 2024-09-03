PSNI appeal for information on missing Alan Mallard - last seen in ASDA in Ballyclare
Police are appealing for information about a man last seen in ASDA in Ballyclare.
A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says: ‘***Missing Person****
"We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Alan Mallard.
"Alan was last seen in Asda, Ballyclare yesterday evening at around 11pm.
"He was wearing shorts and a T Shirt (not sure what colours).
If anyone has any information that could help us locate Alan please contact 101 and quote serial 1803 - 02/09/2024".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.