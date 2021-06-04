PSNI appeal to trace missing teens
Police are trying to locate two young persons who are believed to be together..
Grace Douglas (15), is described as 5ft 4, slim build, bleached blonde hair with dark roots wearing a maroon hoodie, red t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.
Corey Lee Marshall (17), is described as 6ft 2, slim build, shaved brown hair, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and white/navy/red Adidas top on.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “They have last been seen in Belfast city centre at approximately 11pm on 03/06/21, however, they would have links to the Whitehead/Carrickfergus areas.
“If you see anyone matching this description, or you know Grace or Corey and have any information about them, please contact us via 101, quoting reference 2141 03/06/21.”
