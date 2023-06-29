Speaking as his officers prepare to police the final events in a series of concerts in Ormeau Park, Chief Inspector Mark Roberts said: “Police have been working in partnership with the event organisers and various agencies in planning for Belsonic.”

He added: “We are asking those who plan to attend the shows to plan their journey to and from the concert in advance".

The concert organisers have applied for a road closure order which will see Ormeau Embankment from the Ormeau Road junction through to the Ravenhill Road junction closed between 4pm and approximately midnight.

The road will remain closed for a period after the concert, and we would ask you to bear this in mind if you are arranging a safe collection location with friends or relatives.

"If you are planning on driving to the event, please park your vehicle legally and ensure that it is not causing an obstruction to road users, pedestrians or local residents,” said the top PSNI officer.

“While I appreciate many of those attending will be taking photos and videos and using social media, please ensure your mobile phone is fully charged, or you have a portable charger – especially if you need to contact friends or those collecting you at the end of the concert”

Chief Inspector Roberts also reminded concert goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the concert.

Martin Jensen at Belsonic 2017 Pictured is support act Martin Jensen performing ahead of Jess Glynne this evening in Ormeau Park, Belfast as part of Belsonic 2017. Mandatory Credit: Samuel Severn / Newsletter

“We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons.”

Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – and if you need help during the evening speak with event staff or the police.

For further information about the concert arrangements visit www.Belsonic.com or on public transport services www.translink.co.uk/events