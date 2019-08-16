PSNI 'going crackers' trying to catch parrot in police station car park

Police officers have been 'going crackers' trying to catch a stray parrot which has invaded their station car park.

The parrot was escaped and flew into Lurgan Police Station yesterday.

A source said the parrot was 'not singing like a canary' but playing 'beakaboo' with the local cops.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Are you or do you know if anyone is missing a parrot in the Lurgan area?

"If so can you inform them that its currently perched around Church Walk / Wellington Street.

"We've been going crackers trying to catch it as it's been flying about our carpark at Lurgan Station and it now appears to be playing beakaboo with us."

There is not truth in the rumour that it has aspired to be a jail bird and every effort is being made to contact the owner.

