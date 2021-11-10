The PSNI said it is investigating after a number of fake accounts were set up in the name of Co Armagh schools.

Police say some of this content is abusive and could potentially constitute a crime under the Misuse of Telecommunications or Harassment.

Killicomaine Junior High School described the behaviour as ‘completely unacceptable’ and has informed the PSNI.

Some of the videos share photos of teachers aiming to ‘rate them’.

Thousands of people have viewed these videos which have been described as ‘unpleasant’.

In a statement, Killicomaine Junior High School said: “Killicomaine has been made aware of a number of Tik Tok accounts which have been set up with the aim of humiliating staff and some pupils.

“This behaviour appears to be part of a trend throughout Northern Ireland and is completely unacceptable.

“If we become aware of such accounts or unpleasant posts, we follow advice issued to us and contact the PSNI.

“Please review the apps your child has access to and their accounts on different social media platforms. Find attached the age guidance for the main platforms.”

On Tuesday Clounagh Junior High School also issued a notice saying it had also been made aware of a number of Tik Tok accounts which have been set up with the aim of humiliating staff and some pupils.

“We strongly recommend that you review the apps your child has access to and their accounts on different social media platforms.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Over the last few weeks, we have had a number of incidents where fake TikTok accounts for local schools have been set up. These accounts have then posted images of school staff with inappropriate comments.

“While those involved may not see the harm in their actions, they are causing real distress to the individuals targeted. Some of this content is abusive and could potentially constitute a crime under Misuse of Telecommunications or Harassment.

“If you are aware of incidents of this nature or have information, please contact us on 101.”

