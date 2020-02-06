PSNI reveal reason for deploying helicopter and keeping people 'awake last night'

Police have revealed the reason they deployed a helicopter in the Omagh area last night.

A post on PSNI Omagh Facebook page said: "Some of you have been messaging about why the police helicopter was operating over the town last nigh

PSNI

"We received a report of a male jumping into the river.

"After a thorough search by the helicopter and ground crews, no one was found."

They added that for those "who complained that you couldn't sleep because of the helicopter" they should know that "we don't deploy it during the night for the sake of it".

The message ended with "#KeepingPeopleSafe #AirSupportUnit".