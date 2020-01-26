PSNI thank public for their assistance after missing 13-year-old boy 'found safe and well'

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after missing 13-year-old Matthew McDaid was found 'safe and well'.

An update on PSNI Foyle said: "Matthew has been found safe and well.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their concern and assistance".

The youngster had been reported missing to police on January 24 at 11pm.



An earlier post on PSNI Foyle Facebook page said that Matthew was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black jogging bottoms with white stripes on the side, white and navy trainers and silver rimmed glasses.



According to the post Matthew was believed to be in the Galliagh area of the city.