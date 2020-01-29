PSNI to show 'discretion' for car tax and MOT's for some vehicles

The PSNI have said said they will show discretion in regards to cars that are untaxed because drivers cannot get MoT tests.

The PSNI spoke out after MOT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland have been suspended with immediate effect.

MOT centre

The drastic move came earlier this week. Earlier it was reported that an inspection of vehicle lifts in NI's MOT centres detected "signs of cracking" in 48 of 55 lifts.

In a statement the PSNI said: "The DVA is working to contact all owners of four year old cars to book them for MOT tests in the coming days.

"Priority is being given to those with MOTs that have expired or expire today, so motorists can tax their vehicles.



"Driving without vehicle tax is not prosecuted by PSNI and is the remit of DVLA.

"Where a police officer detects a vehicle without tax and it is outside of the 14 day grace period provide in the legislation, a referral is made to the DVLA.



"Given these exceptional circumstances where PSNI detects a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate, providing the vehicle is in a roadworthy condition, officers would be encouraged to exercise discretion."