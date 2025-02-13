Public call: Relatives of Belfast Blitz victims asked to ensure names are marked on upcoming memorial

Members of the public who lost relatives in the Belfast Blitz are being enouraged to make sure the names of the dead are registered for an upcoming memorial in their honour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile a local historian has said that the upcoming monument to those slaughtered in 1941 is "long overdue", and it's an "immense relief" to see it finally taking shape.

The Blitz in Belfast consisted of four different raids spread across April and May of 1941, with most deaths occurring during the rad of 15-16 April.

The total number of fatalities was roughly 1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buoy Park / Cathedral Gardens, Belfast, where the new Blitz Memorial will be sited (c/o Google Maps)

The latest step towards an official monument to mark it came on Tuesday this week, when Belfast City Council's planning committee approved a revamp of Buoy Park at the northern end of the city centre.

It is named so because it was home to three large metal maritime bouys, though these were relocated to the Titanic Quarter in 2019, and since then the park has tended to be referred to as Cathedral Gardens.

As part of the revamp, the council aims to resurface the park, plant trees - and add a long-awaited Blitz memorial at its north-western edge.

However, little detail was given about the memorial in the plans which councillors approved on Tuesday; all the planning document said was this: "This piece takes the form of a bronze frieze facing out to York Street and a mirrored wall facing into the Cathedral Gardens to provide a contemplative and reflective space."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But from talking to some of those involved in the project, the News Letter has confirmed that the intention is to have the names of all victims of the Blitz listed on the memorial.

Keith Beattie, the manager of Northern Ireland War Memorial Museum, advised people who want to make sure their family members are part of the memorial to consult the list of names they have compiled on their website (which you can see by typing this link into your browser: shorturl.at/iQogm).

If their names are not there, they can email: [email protected] .

"If families, relatives, or researchers see names they believe should be on the list, bring them forward and then, in collaboration with the city council, we'll need to look at that," said Mr Beattie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monument will be designed by avante-garde sculptor and Ulster University academic Ralf Sander.

Will it be ready for the 85th anniversary in spring 2026?

"It may not be ready, but I think the priority is just to get it right, to be fair," said Mr Beattie.

"It's taken so long at this stage. We'll be marking the 85th anniversary certainly, it'd be very fitting to have the memorial in place by then, but it'd be down to so many other factors.

"It's very fitting and poigniant that we do mark the events of April / May 1941 and when we get the memorial in place it'll be a very fitting place for people to come and pay their respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were obviously casualties elsewhere, outside of Belfast, and we'll be working with the relevant local authorities from those areas in the hope that we can get something of similar importance and relevance to reflect the losses in those areas too."

Brian Barton, a historian who has studied the Blitz in the city, told the News Letter he feels "immense relief and satisfaction" that the project is coming together.

"I think I'd regard it as the most significant memorial erected certainly since the Titanic, and arguably before it, because the Titanic Memorial was dedicated to people most of whom had no links with Belfast or Northern Ireland - whereas the casualties listed on the Blitz memorial will be all people born and bred in Northern Ireland," he said.

"You had 1,000 killed in a matter of 12 hours. It's the most traumatic thing in the history of the city, you could argue - the most traumatic single event.

"I think it's long overdue to be honest."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad