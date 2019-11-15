Public engagement over regeneration and investment in Carrickfergus

Two public engagement events will be held next week on the draft Carrickfergus Regeneration Investment Plan.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and its public sector partners, which collectively form the Carrickfergus Regeneration Investment Programme (CRIP) Board, are undertaking a consultation to help them develop a vision and strategy for the Co.Antrim town.

A draft Carrickfergus Regeneration Investment Plan has been developed.

CRIP has commissioned Venture International Ltd to work with its team to facilitate its citizens to have their say on the initiative.

The draft document will be shared throughout the process, which is open until January 6, 2020.

Alderman Billy Ashe MBE said: “Our draft plan for Carrickfergus presents a range of important developments that will not only improve and enhance the town centre for citizens living here and in the wider borough, but will also help attract increased tourism footfall that will benefit local businesses and the local economy in the long term.

“But these plans must be subject to a two-way conversation and, for us, this consultation and public engagement exercise is about being receptive and listening to our citizens.

“We want to hear their feedback, their ideas and their suggestions, and any concerns they have about the proposed schemes of development – all of which will be carefully considered as we advance our proposals in the coming months.

“I would encourage all citizens, businesses and other stakeholders to avail of the opportunity to have their say in shaping what is a tremendously exciting future for Carrickfergus by attending one of our public events.”

People are invited to come individually or in groups or businesses to engage directly with the Venture team on:

Wednesday, November 20, 3.00-9.00pm at Carrickfergus Leisure Centre;

Thursday, November 21, 12.00-5.00pm, at the Civic Centre, Antrim Street.