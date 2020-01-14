Public invited to take part in one-minute silence today for broadcaster Stephen Clements - on day of his funeral

A one-minute silence is to be observed today at 4.30pm on Q Radio for popular broadcaster Stephen Clements.

Details of the tribute are relayed on @goQradio.

They add: "Please feel free to join us for a moment of reflection."

Stephen died suddenly last Tuesday - January 7.

The married father-of-two, had joined BBC Radio Ulster last summer after having been the long-time presenter of Q Radio's breakfast show.

Last week it emerged that plans to have a public funeral service for the popular broadcaster have been cancelled.

It had originally been announced that a service at Roselawn Cemetery would be open to the public.

However those plans were cancelled with a private service now taking place instead.

Both announcements were relayed to the media via Clements employers, the BBC.

The sudden death of the 47-year-old was announced by the corporation on Tuesday.

In the update to funeral plans the BBC said: “The service announced last night will now not go ahead. There will be a private service for family and close friends only.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and kind words. We appreciate the privacy given to our family at this time.”