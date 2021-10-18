Image of seal in distress with can stuck in its mouth at Belfast Harbour on 6 October 2021. Photo taken by Andrew Wolsey

Over the weekend the harbour seal was spotted on the west coast of Scotland by military police, who were able to remove the can of Red Bull from its lower jaw.

Concerns were raised about the animal’s welfare after a photo taken by Andrew Wolsey near Titanic Belfast on October 6 showed the can lodged in its mouth.

He wrote: “It may look funny but it’s really not.”

Earlier in the month there were unsuccessful attempts to help the seal by the Lagan Search and Rescue Team, working with police, Belfast Independent Lifeboat and charity Debbie Doolittle’s Wild Life along with specialists from Exploris Aquarium Seal Sanctuary.

Of the failed attempts to capture the seal and take the tin out of its mouth, Debbie said: “So frustrating and not for want of trying.”

She added: “I know so many are worried about it.”

The seal had last been spotted in Belfast close to Harland and Wolff shipyard last Friday, when the can was still stuck in its mouth.

Many feared the worst after there were no further sightings of the seal in waters around Belfast, given that the can lodged in its mouth meant it would find it very difficult to eat.

However, today news emerged that the seal had made a remarkable journey to Scotland where it was helped by Clyde Marine Unit.

An eye witness described on Facebook how the seal had been “resting by a storm drain looking up at passers-by with a drinks can jammed on its lower jaw where its teeth had pierced the can”.

They said the seal swam “happily away” after the can was removed.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “MoD Police Clyde Marine Unit officers freed this animal in distress and would urge people to take extra care in how they dispose of their rubbish near any waterway.”

One Twitter user said: “This truly is excellent news. I was worried the poor thing had perished. Brilliant! Let’s hope people have learned something from this story.”

Another said: “Wow… that’s some journey in the circumstances. What a great piece of news to brighten the day.”

Given that the seal survived its ordeal, some took the opportunity to make a few quips about the seal’s journey.

One person asked: “Did he get the ferry across?”

Another said: “Glad it made it over the border without paperwork.”

Another comment relating to Scotland read: “Knew there was just one place to go if you absolutely need someone to wrestle a can off you!”

