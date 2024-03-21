Queen Camilla gets taste of local produce during solo visit to Northern Ireland

The Queen has begun a series of engagements in Northern Ireland.
By PA Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2024, 11:35 GMT
Queen Camilla with Lord-Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle (right) during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast to meet shop owners and staffQueen Camilla with Lord-Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle (right) during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast to meet shop owners and staff
Queen Camilla with Lord-Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle (right) during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast to meet shop owners and staff

Camilla met business owners and staff at a shop on the bustling Lisburn Road in south Belfast on the second day of her stay in the region.

There was an emphasis on local produce and favourite foods, with artisan and family producers sharing with the Queen their contributions to the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Camilla arrived in Northern Ireland on Wednesday evening, with a bugler from the Hillsborough Ford Guard playing to mark her arrival at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in the region.

Queen Camilla with Lord-Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast to meet shop owners and staff, and learn about their positive contribution to the community during her two-day official visit to Northern IrelandQueen Camilla with Lord-Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast to meet shop owners and staff, and learn about their positive contribution to the community during her two-day official visit to Northern Ireland
Queen Camilla with Lord-Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast to meet shop owners and staff, and learn about their positive contribution to the community during her two-day official visit to Northern Ireland

The Queen was last in Northern Ireland in May 2023 when she and the King undertook engagements on their first visit to the region following the coronation.

She is travelling alone this week after Charles stepped back from his public duties while receiving treatment for cancer.

Related topics:Northern IrelandThe QueenQueenLisburn RoadBelfast