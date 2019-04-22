Queen's birthday marked in Carrickfergus by 21-gun salute

Crowds gathered in Carrickfergus this morning (Monday) to witness a royal gun salute in celebration of Her Majesty the Queen's 93rd birthday.

The grounds of the town's iconic castle proved the ideal location for the event, attended by more than 1,000 members of the public.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council elected representatives and officials, along with special guests, joined the public to mark the celebration in fine sunshine at 12 noon.

The event reinforces the town's strong links to the Royal family and the military. Last year Prince Philip's 97th birthday was also marked with a 21-gun salute.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, were granted the titles of Baron and Baroness Carrickfergus to mark their marriage.

The east Antrim event was one of a number of gun salutes across the UK today, with others being held in various locations including Edinburgh Castle and Windsor.

Crowds gathered for the 21-gun salute in Carrickfergus. Picture: Paul Faith.

The celebrations were held today (Monday) as although the Queen actually celebrated her birthday yesterday, gun salutes are never being held on a Sunday.

Representatives from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council with special guests at the 21-gun salute in Carrickfergus. Picture: Paul Faith.