Queen’s Birthday Honours: full list of Northern Ireland recipients

DBE

The Rt Hon Arlene Foster, lately first minister of Northern Ireland: For political and public service.

Mrs Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle CBE HM Lord-Lieutenant, County Borough of Belfast: For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Arlene Foster, former first minister of Northern Ireland and former leader of the DUP, has been made a Dame in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Companions of the Order of the Bath

Ms Tracy Meharg, lately permanent secretary, Department for Communities, NI Executive: For public service.

Prof Martin Eugene Joseph Bradley OBE: For services to defence medicine

Dr Tony McGleenan QC Senior Crown Counsel, Northern Ireland: For services to justice.

Prof James Andrew McLaughlin OBE, Head, School of Engineering and Director, Nanotechnology and Integrated Bioengineering Centre: For services to higher education and research

Prof Stephen Smartt Professor of Astrophysics, School of Mathematics and Physics, Queen’s University Belfast: For services to science.

OBE

Mrs Lisa Bennett-Dietrich chief executive officer, Community Relations In Schools: For services to peace education and community reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

Mr Terence Hugh Brannigan, chairman, Tourism NI: For services to tourism and to the business community.

Mr Simon Wallis Irwin Burrowes Editor of Debates, Hansard, and head of public engagement, NI Assembly: For services to Parliament and to sport in NI.

Mr Alan Dinsmore Principal Scientific Officer, Forensic Science Northern Ireland: For services to justice and forensic science.

Mrs Patricia Donnelly, head, Covid-19 vaccination programme in NI: For services to the Covid-19 response.

Mrs Sarah Jane Ewart: For services to abortion legal reform in Northern Ireland.

Mr Lyndon Robert Campbell Hughes-Jennett, Northern Ireland Attaché, British Embassy, Washington: For services to the community in NI.

Mr Sean Terence Hogan, chair, TB Eradication Partnership: For services to the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland.

Mr Nigel James Keery, head of estates operations, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust: For services to public health.

Mrs Mary Elizabeth Lemon, principal officer, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive: For services to the justice system and to vulnerable people.

Mr Noel William McKee MBE: For services to charity in Northern Ireland.

Colonel John William Rollins MBE: For services to the Armed Forces in NI.

Ms Dawn Cynthia Shaw chief executive, NI Guardian Ad Litem Agency: For services to social work in the voluntary and community sector.

Mrs Amanda Stewart, lately chief executive, NI Policing Board: For public service.

Mrs Donna Lynne Williams, director of supplies and services division, construction and procurement delivery, Northern Ireland Civil Service: For public and charitable Service.

Mrs Suzanne Kathryn Wylie, lately chief executive, Belfast City Council: For services to local government in Northern Ireland.

MBE

Prof Gillian Alexandra Armstrong, Professor of Business Education and

director, Business Engagement Unit,

Ulster University: For services to higher

education and business.

Mr Samuel Bell: For voluntary services to people with disabilities and their carers.

Mr Clifford James Brooks: For services to visual arts in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Margaret Anne Brown, solicitor: For services to legal education and to charity.

Mrs June Eleanor Ann Cairns, ward manager, Acute Frailty and

Rehabilitation Ward, Lagan Valley

Hospital, South Eastern Trust: For services to health and social care.

Mrs Elizabeth Lorraine Campbell, interim chair, Supporting Communities: For services to the community.

Dr Brian Patrick Caul: For voluntary service to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People in Northern Ireland.

Ms Angila Chada, executive director, Springboard Opportunities Limited. For services to children and young people.

Mr Aodhán Connolly, lately director, NI Retail Consortium: For services to the

economy.

Mrs PatriciaSarah Corbett DL: For services to the community in Belfast.

Mrs Deborah Jessica Corry: For services to civil contingency.

Mr Albert Gordon Cunningham, chairman Cunningham Covers Ltd: For services to economic development in Northern Ireland.

Mr Francis Ephraim Dempsey, volunteer, Royal Ulster Constabulary GC: For voluntary and charitable services to policing and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Alexander Colin Dickson, owner, Dicksons Roses. For services to

horticulture in Northern Ireland.

Rev Mervyn Gibson: For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Dr Margaret Elizabeth Hardy: For services to the poultry industry in Northern Ireland.

Mr Colin Hayburn, executive director, Almac: For services to economic development and philanthropy.

Mrs Brenda Herron, lately chief commissioner, Girlguiding

Ulster: For services to young people.

Prof Joanne Elizabeth Hughes, director, Centre for Shared Education,

Queen’s University Belfast: For services

to education and to the community.

Mr Timothy Philip Maxwell Irwin, director, Northern Ireland Environment

Agency, Department of Agriculture,

Environment and Rural Affairs,

NI Executive: For public service.

Miss Mary Paula Jordan, principal, Sperrinview Special School,

Dungannon, Co Tyrone: For services to education in Northern Ireland.

Mr Richard David John Kirkpatrick: For services to the equine sector in NI.

Mrs Barbara Hilary Lewis: For services to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People and the health and social care sector.

Mr James Lindsay: For voluntary service to education in Killyleagh, Co Down.

Miss Shirley McCay: For services to hockey and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr James McClean, chair, Ballymena and District Branch, Parkinson’s UK: For services to people with Parkinson’s in Co Antrim.

Mrs Josephine Anne McConaghy: For services to vulnerable families in the Lisburn area.

Mr Samuel Thomas McGregor, member, governing body, North West Regional College: For services to further education and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr John Andrew McIlmoyle, vice-principal, Longstone Special School, Dundonald, Belfast: For services to education and to children with special educational needs.

Mrs Gillian Elizabeth Montgomery, speech and language therapist, Northern Trust: For services to healthcare in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sean Daniel Mullan: For services to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Mr Adam Dominic Murphy, co-founder and chief executive officer, Shnuggle: For services to the economy in NI.

Mr Philip Alexander O’Neill, chief operating officer, Translink: For services to sustainable and accessible transport.

Mrs Eilish Rutherford: For services to sport and to charity in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Helen Mary Setterfield, chair, OGCancerNI: For services to

patients and families affected by

oesophago-gastric cancer.

His Honour David William Smyth QC: For services to the community in NI.

Mr Richard James Gregg Yarr: For services to music in Northern Ireland.

BEM

Mr Abraham Agnew: For services to the community and environment.

Ms Marjorie Aitken: For services to older people in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Leanne Victoria Louise Barnett, deputy director, strategic communications and engagement, Police Service of Northern Ireland: For services to policing.

Mr Mervyn Thomas Bell: For services to surestart and to the community in Belfast during Covid-19.

Ms Patricia Mary Browne, chair, Portaferry rundraising branch, RNLI: For services to maritime safety in Co Down.

Mrs Ruth Elizabeth Anne Campbell: For services to cancer patients and their families in Northern Ireland.

Dr Alan Cooper, lately member, Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside: For services to the environment.

Mr Douglas Alexander Crowe: For services to young people in north Belfast.

Mr Liam Cunningham: For voluntary service to young people in Northern Ireland.

Mr John Fitzgerald Degnan, manager and chief fundraiser, Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation. For services to patients and their families at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Miss Emma Jane Devenny, special educational needs classroom

assistant, Drumachose Primary

School, Limavady. For services to

children with special educational needs

Mrs Christine May Gemmell: For services to the Army Widows Association.

Mr Ivan Noel Gilmour: For voluntary services to cancer patients and their families.

Mrs Catherine Eileen Gleave, co-founder, GIFT International: For voluntary and charitable service.

Mrs Margaret Geraldine Hill: For services to young people in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Barbara Ann Hunter, access officer, policy and practice, Ulster University. For services to Education.

Mrs Mary Elizabeth Evelyn Irwin: For services to the Women’s Institute and to the community in Co Tyrone.

Mr Gerald Knight: For voluntary service to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People in Northern Ireland

Mr Iain Lendrum Chairman, Royal British Legion club and coronavirus response group, Fivemiletown. For services to the

community in Co Tyrone during Covid-19.

Dr Venie Martin, chair, Causeway University of the Third Age: For services to the older people in NI.

Mrs Alacoque Teresa McCaffrey, occupational health nurse, Western Trust: For services to occupational health, particularly during Covid-19.

Mrs Ethel Ruby McClelland: For services to the community in Co Tyrone.

Mr Stephen McComb, networks leakage technician, NI Water: For services to the community in Belfast.

Mr Andrew Drummond McCrea: For services to cricket and to young people in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Roberta McNally: For services to Remembrance in Northern Ireland.

Mr James Roy Morrison: For services to triathlon in Northern Ireland.

Mr Robert Alexander Nesbitt: For services to association rootball and to young people in Northern Ireland.

Prof Julian David Orford Member, Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside: For services to the environment.

Mr Robert John Robertson: For services to St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone

Mrs Shauna Elizabeth Scroggie community service officer Probation Board, Northern Ireland. For services to criminal justice.

Mrs Eileen Gay Sherry-Bingham, centre leader, Atlas Women’s Centre: For services to disadvantaged women in Lisburn, particularly during Covid-19.

Mrs Elizabeth Shields: For services to fundraising and to the community in Northern Ireland

Mr Ronald William Smyth: For services to hockey in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Diane Elizabeth Tregaskis-Sloan: For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ivan Marshall Walker: For services to the community in Markethill, Co Armagh.

Mrs Janet Amanda Wilson, co-founder, GIFT International: For voluntary and charitable service.

Queen’s Police Medal (QPM)

Mr Grahame Wilson Sillery, Detective Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Mr Richard Samuel Taylor, Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Mr Darren Welsh, Sergeant, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Queen’s Ambulance Medal (QAM)