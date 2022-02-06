Queen’s Jubilee: New image of monarch as Charles acknowledges honour of Camila being recognised as Queen Consort

The smiling 95-year-old monarch is pictured with her papers of state on a table in front of her and poignantly nearby is an image of her father King George VI.

Seventy years ago on February 6 the king died and his daughter, aged just 25, became Queen of a nation still recovering from the upheavals of the Second World War.

In a message released to mark her Platinum Jubilee the Queen said: “It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign.

Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year.

“As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service.”

In a hugely significant intervention shaping the future of the monarchy, the Queen also expressed her “sincere wish” that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes King.

The new photograph shows the Queen working from papers delivered to her in the famous red box – which can been seen in the image.

Every day of every year, wherever she is, the Queen receives from Government ministers and her representatives in the Commonwealth and foreign countries, information in the form of policy papers, Cabinet documents, Foreign Office telegrams, a daily summary of events in Parliament, letters and other State papers.

These are sent to her by the private secretaries in the red boxes also used by Government ministers to carry confidential documents.

All of the papers have to be read and, where necessary, approved and signed.

The photograph was taken on Wednesday during the Queen’s stay at her Sandringham estate where in past years she has traditionally spent Accession Day.

Meanwhile the Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “darling wife” the Duchess of Cornwall – the future Queen Consort – for her “steadfast support” as he congratulated his mother the Queen on her “remarkable” Platinum Jubilee.

Heir to throne Charles heralded the Queen for how her “devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year”.

Elizabeth II, who has become the first British monarch in history to celebrate 70 years on the throne, used her momentous milestone to issue her royal seal of approval for Camilla as one day Queen Camilla.

In the hugely significant intervention shaping the future of the monarchy, the Queen expressed her “sincere wish” that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes King, and called on the public to support them both.

Charles, in a written message marking the Queen’s milestone Accession Day anniversary, said he and Camilla were “deeply conscious” of the honour.

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy year,” the Prince said.

“The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish.

“As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

“The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”

The Queen, in the twilight years of her reign, is setting her affairs in order, paving the way for her daughter-in-law, once a royal mistress, to be called Queen and crowned at Charles’s side on his Coronation Day.

The Queen, who came to the throne when she was just 25, is spending her Accession Day privately on the Sandringham estate in remembrance of her father George VI, whose death marked the start of her reign.

This Jubilee is poignantly her first without her beloved husband of 73 years the Duke of Edinburgh, who died only 10 months ago.

National celebrations marking the Queen’s record-breaking service on the throne will be staged during a special four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2-5.

