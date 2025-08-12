Rare butterfly - Cryptic Wood White - produces two generations in same year in Northern Ireland for the first time

Ecologists in Northern Ireland have spoken of their delight after a rare butterfly produced two generations in the same year for the first time.

Volunteers for national charity Butterfly Conservation were delighted when caterpillars of the Cryptic Wood White born this year pupated and hatched into a second ‘brood’ of adults in a matter of weeks.

Normally, caterpillars hatch from an egg in June, pupate in July and then spend the next nine months as a chrysalis, not emerging as a butterfly until the following spring.

However, for the first time this summer, volunteers have seen at least 20 second-generation adult Cryptic Wood White butterflies in Northern Ireland.

Second generation Cryptic Wood White

Butterfly Conservation has put the rapid reproduction down to the record-breaking sunniest and warmest-ever spring across the UK.

Butterfly Conservation Northern Ireland Conservation Manager Rose Cremin said: "We are absolutely delighted by the sudden surge of this wonderful rare species.

"Sadly, since the 1970s, 80 per cent of butterflies across the UK have declined, and climate change is going to make life even more difficult for some species, but we have been working to protect the habitat of the Cryptic Wood White in Northern Ireland so it is great to see this jewel in our wildlife crown thriving this year."

The Cryptic Wood White is the only butterfly found in Britain and Ireland that is restricted to the island of Ireland.

Until 2001, it was thought to be a form of Wood White, then entomologists identified it as a separate species and ultimately it was named Leptidea juvernica.

The species is also found across continental Europe, where colonies regularly have two broods in a single year, so UK-based experts often discussed if and when it would have a second brood in Northern Ireland.

Now it seems that it may have been that previous summers were too cool for a second brood to occur.

Entomologist Dr Brian Nelson, who helped to identify the Cryptic Wood White as a species, said: "The fact that so many have been seen when none were present before suggests some trigger point has been passed and it would seem most likely it is related to temperature.

"May 2025 was the sunniest month on record for any month and warm, and this warmth has continued.

"Cryptic Wood Whites continue to surprise and intrigue and we will be watching to see if this second brood habit will continue in future years."

Butterflies are more likely to fly and mate in warm, sunny weather, but this year’s spring sunshine also produced lush plant growth which allowed caterpillars to eat more and develop quicker.

Across the UK, Butterfly Conservation recorded 18 species of butterfly flying as adults at least two weeks earlier than average this spring, and another 24 species at least a week early.

In Northern Ireland the charity is also recording a record-breaking year for the Comma butterfly.

According to NI’s County Butterfly Recorder Ian Rippey, normally only a handful of these butterflies are seen in Northern Ireland, but this summer more than 90 sightings have been reported so far.