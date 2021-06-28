Rare chance to snap up Sir Edward Carson’s silverware - lawyer played key part in jailing of Oscar Wilde

The lawyer and politician, who died in 1935, is renowned for leading unionist resistance to the British government’s attempts to introduce Home Rule for Ireland.

His most notable legal case was his 1895 cross-examination of Oscar Wilde, which largely secured the Irish writer’s conviction for homosexuality.

His influence is still seen at Stormont, where his iconic statue stands at Parliament Buildings.

The pair of Victorian Irish silver Armada pattern claret jugs owned by Sir Edwards Carson have come up for auction.

The Victorian Irish silver Armada pattern claret jugs were formerly owned by lord mayor of Dublin Sir George Moyers, an architect, engineer and building contractor who was also a brother-in-law to Carson’s father, Edward Henry Carson. The family said they were handed over to Carson – or his father – in payment for a debt.

A grandson of Sir Edward Carson, who lives in England and preferred not to be named, told the News Letter that the jugs were used by Sir Edward at his home in Kent for dinner parties.

”These claret jugs came down via the estate of my grandfather Sir Edward Carson,” he said.

“His father, my great-grandfather Edward Henry Carson, (the Dublin architect) employed Moyers over a seven-year apprenticeship. We believe that they were given to either my grandfather or my great grandfather in lieu of a debt but we have no idea why or how. Anyway after nearly 140 years the family have decided to sell them.

Sir Edward Carson.

“Paradoxically Moyers who became lord mayor of Dublin in 1881, was also my great grandfather’s brother-in-law via the Lambert family in Athenry so became part of the family.”

The jugs bear the inscription: ‘Presented to the Rt Hon George Moyers LL.D. Lord Mayor of Dublin by Lodge No XXV the Royal Arch Chapter & Preceptory of High Knights Templar connected there with 11th Febry. 1881’.

James Nicholson, deputy chairman of the jewellery, silver and watches department at Berkshire auctioneers, Dreweatts, was surprised at the back story to the jugs.

He said: “It has been fascinating to discover the history behind these important Irish silver Armada pattern claret jugs, which have connections to many different parts of Ireland, and bring them into open view. It will be very exciting to see where their next home will be.”

The jugs are estimated to fetch £3,000-£5,000 when they go up for aution on July 7. A list of other rare Irish silverware is also up for auction. See www.dreweatts.com

