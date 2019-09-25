RDA to mark 50th anniversary with Shane’s Castle event

East Antrim is celebrating the 50th anniversary of RDA (Riding for the Disabled Association) with an event at Shane’s Castle by kind permission of Lord O’Neill.

The Pleasure Ride on Sunday, October 6, will commence at 10am (first riders out and last riders to leave at 1pm).

The route, says the group, will be carefully planned to suit the weather conditions with marshals in pairs at specific points as needs and first aiders available.

Riders will be allowed to bring dogs as long as they are accompanied on a lead by someone on foot.

Participants will pay £15 which will include tea/coffee and buns and a commemorative rosette.

If you have any questions, email eastantrimrda@gmail.com