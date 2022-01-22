Reaching out to declare the message of the gospel

Rev David McMillan

The words ‘People Reached’ have a special significance for the Christian. We often speak of ‘“reaching others for Christ” or “reaching out with the gospel message” and “reaching the world for Christ’. This is a vital part of the Christian life and of the ministry of a true New Testament church. The Lord wants you to reach out in whatever way you can, and declare the message of the gospel (Acts 1:8).

In the Bible, it is interesting to note that the Lord often gives the very number of the people who were reached and whose souls were saved. Think of the day of Pentecost and those on the ship that Paul was travelling on to Rome (Acts 2:41 and Acts 27:24 & 37).

How many people have you reached for Christ? How many souls have you been used to win to the Saviour?

These are very challenging questions. But they are exactly the sort of questions that every Christian should be considering regularly and prayerfully.

We are often reminded in the scriptures that we should live in the light of the Judgment Day (Second Corinthiansr 5:10). On that day one of the things the Lord will want you to give an account of is, what you did to reach others with the gospel? If you do not warn those who are around you, then you will have to answer to God for that neglect. The Lord declares “his blood will I require at thine hand” (Ezekiel 3:18).

Maybe the Lord is calling you to reach people of another nation. Will you yield to the Lord and go and do His will? Do not be like Jonah, a missionary who initially ran away from the country to which God called him (Jonah 1:3). But rather totally surrender your life to the Lord’s service and be willing to “reach the lost at any cost”.O ne thing you should do through these very unusual days is to pray and ask God to show you, how to reach your family and your community for Christ (Acts 9:6)?

There are many means at your disposal including all the modern technology and means of communication. Here are means given to you so that from your own home you can reach your community, and even the world for Christ.