REACTION: Fate of Wrightbus 'a devastating blow'

The chief executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce, Ann McGregor, has described the fate of Wrightbus as "absolutely devastating for the firm's highly skilled workforce, for Ballymena and for the wider Northern Ireland manufacturing sector".

PICTURES: 25 images of Wrightbus staff leaving as the company enters administration

Speaking as workers took their tools from the company, she said: "It also has huge consequences for the firm's supply chain, especially SMEs. All efforts must be made to find a buyer for the company."

PICTURES: 25 images of Wrightbus staff leaving as the company enters administration