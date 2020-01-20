Real-life Baywatch (Northern Ireland) seeking new lifeguards

Glamorised by the hit US television series Baywatch, the serious business of saving lives at our beach resorts is back in the spotlight as the RNLI launches a lifeguard recruitment drive.

The trainee rescue specialists will patrol 11 of Northern Ireland’s finest beaches this summer – along the Causeway Coast and in Co Down – and can expect to take part in search and rescue operations as well as gaining casualty care experience.

Last year, the charity’s lifeguards responded to 283 incidents and came to the aid of 252 people.

Successful applicants to this paid position will have demonstrated a commitment to the role and an ability to keep a clear head in an emergency situation.

Karl O’Neill, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor, said: ‘Working as a lifeguard is a unique and rewarding experience – you get to call the beach your office for a start.

“But far more importantly than that, you are there to make sure the public stay safe while enjoying their visit, and ultimately to help save lives at sea.

“This is a demanding job requiring commitment, skill and a clear head, but it’s also a job that is truly life changing.”

Since being founded in 1824, the RNLI charity has saved more than 142,200 lives.

Mr O’Neill said the new lifeguards will find their efforts are well rewarded.

“We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger. It is an incredibly rewarding role,” he said.

“And it’s not just on the beach where lifeguarding skills can be put into practice.

“The training provided by the charity can be an ideal first step towards many career paths, including continuing to work for the RNLI or for a career in the emergency services.”

Further information, and details on how you can apply for a lifeguard position, is available at www.rnli.org/BeALifeguard