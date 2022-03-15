One of the most anticipated charity events of the year - Red Nose Day - will be taking place this week.

The event, which started in 1988, has raised millions of pounds for worthy causes across the UK and worldwide.

Organisers are hoping this Red Nose Day will be the biggest yet, with exciting fundraising events take place all over the UK.

When is Red Nose Day this year, where can you get a red nose and how can you get involved in fundraising?

When is Red Nose Day 2022?

Red Nose Day will kick off on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Featuring stars including Sir Lenny Henry, Paddy McGuinness, David Tennant, Alesha Dixon and Zoe Ball, the live telethon will air on BBC One at 7pm.

Anticipated sketches will include Dawn French at The Repair Shop and Kylie Minogue and the cast of BBC's Ghosts.

How much money has Comic Relief raised?

Red Nose Day began in the UK in 1988, and since its creation, it has raised over £1 billion for worthy causes across the UK and the world.

Where can I buy a red nose for Red Nose Day?

You can buy a red nose for Comic Relief at Sainsbury's, who also have other merchandise available including t-shirts, mugs and badges.

Proceeds from any merchandise bought at Sainsbury's will go directly to Comic Relief.

If you want to buy red noses in bulk, you can order boxes of 40 for £60 from the Comic Relief website here.

Where can I buy a Red Nose Day t-shirt?

TK Maxx has launched Red Nose Day t-shirts, designed by eleven artists, the ‘Red Nose Day chari-tee’ t-shirts are available in unisex and kids sizes.

But it's not just t-shirts, they also have a variety of items available including tote bags, notebooks, prints and art cards.

You can shop the collection at TK Maxx's website here.

How can I get involved in Red Nose Day 2022?

It's not too late to get involved in Red Nose Day or put together a fundraising event by yourself, with friends or colleagues.

You can get a fundraising pack from Comic Reliefs website here.