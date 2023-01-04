Remember all the Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023 outdoor swimming fun - as we all head back to work

Relish these images of outdoor swimming fun in Northern Ireland at Christmas and in the New Year as we all get settled back into work.
These swimmers really seemed to enjoy the moments they had. Maybe you will join them?
1. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 24th December 2022 - Gillian and Helen Armstrong joins swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down. The Helens Baywatch swimmers group organised the event in aid of the RLNI and Marie Curie Hospice. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
2. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 24th December 2022 - Swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down. The Helens Baywatch swimmers group organised the event in aid of the RLNI and Marie Curie Hospice. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
4. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 24th December 2022 - Swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down. The Helens Baywatch swimmers group organised the event in aid of the RLNI and Marie Curie Hospice. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
