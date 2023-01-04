News you can trust since 1737
Remember all the Christmas and New Year swimming fun - but will you join these brave souls next year?

Relish these images of outdoor swimming fun in Northern Ireland at Christmas and in the New Year as we all get settled back into work.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago

These swimmers really seemed to enjoy the moments they had. Maybe you will join them?

1.

Gillian and Helen Armstrong joins swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down.

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

2.

Swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down.

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

3.

Swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down.

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

4.

Swimmers from north Down take part in the annual Santa Splash at Helens Bay beach, County Down.

Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

