The event is one of a series taking place over the weekend in Londonderry.

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972 in the city.

Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

A man walks past graffiti on a wall in the Creggan area of Derry ahead of a remembrance walk to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

While many consider him the 14th victim of Bloody Sunday, his death was formally attributed to an inoperable brain tumour.

On Sunday, the crowd gathered at Creggan Shops before making their way to the Bloody Sunday Monument in Rossville Street for the annual memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony at 11am.

Later, the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will deliver a recorded message to the Bloody Sunday families.

The president’s message will be shown publicly during the commemorative event Beyond the Silence, which will take place before a limited audience in Millennium Forum Theatre.

His message will be broadcast on a large screen and the occasion will be livestreamed to an online audience.

The event will be hosted by actor Adrian Dunbar and will feature tributes to the victims, as well as music and public performances.

The forum will fall silent on Sunday at the precise time when 50 years earlier paratroopers opened fire on civil rights marchers in the Bogside.

