Reported 280 Years Ago (April 1739): A leading racing horse will be over for the season

From Belfast News Letter of April 13 1739 (April 24 modern date), pictured right.

THAT the grey ston’d HORSE, call’d SPOTT, from England, by Mr. THOMAS PLACE, 14 Hands high, very strong and beautiful, 11 Years old, very fresh and in good Order, is to be lett out to MARES, this Season by JOHN TOULERTON, at Tomery in the County of Antrim, at SEVEN British SHILLINGS a Leap and Trials, and AN English SHILLING to the Groom; the Money to be paid at covering.

The said Horse was bred by Thomas Banes, Esq; near Black-Hamilton in Yorkshire; his Dam was one of the best Mares of the Lord DARRY’S, got by Stauthboy, and out of a famous Mare of ‘Squire Cavrens; his Sire was a 12 Stone Plate Horse, (call’d Alepp) who was got by ‘Squire Darlow’s Arabian, who got Miss Resham, Alamanzor, Whittington, and several others of the best running Horses in England, Said SPOTT win the Plates two Years in York, when nine or ten started against him each Time: He also won at New-Castle, Durham, Sudderland, Preston, Kirby, Cousdale, and a great many other Places; and also beat the famous Bodrow a Heat at 10 Stone each, in this Kingdom; but falling lame, was drawn: The said Bodrow lately beat the famous Horse call’d LOUSE at the CURRAGH.

[This was an advertisement, but the list of racing victories gives a glimpse of sport in the 1700s. Proper sports reports did not appear in the News Letter in the 1890s]