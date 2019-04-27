Reported 280 Years Ago (April 1739): Big money is spent in legal fight over a small estate

From the Belfast News Letter of April 13 1739 (April 24 in the modern calendar):

LONDON, March 29.

At the Kingston Assizes last Week, a Cause upon an Ejectment was try’d at the Nisi Prius Bar, between the Executors of the late Governor Boon, Plaintiffs, and Sir William Clayton, Bart. Defendant, concerning the Right to a small Estate at Bletchingly in Surry, under 10l. per Ann. which gives the Possessor two Votes upon an Election for Members of Parliament.

It turn’d upon three Demises, wherein their Pedigrees were traced backwards for a great Number of Years; and after long and learned Pleadings by Counsel on both Sides, Mr. Murry, Mr. Wynn, Mr. Lacey and Mr. Smith for the Plaintiffs; Mr. Sollicitor-General, Mr. Marsh, Mr Robinson and Mr. Stracey for the Defendant, a Verdict was given upon to of the Demises for the Defendant, and the third was brought in Special.

It is supposed that about 1500l. has already been spent upon this Suit.

[£10 is about £2,400 in today’s money, £1,500 is about £350,000. Perhaps the estate was fought over because it was a ‘rotten borough’ with disproportionate influence electing an MP. Such boroughs were abolished in 1832]